The match between Colombia and Argentina, on matchday 8 of the qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup in North America, now has overtones of revenge for what happened in the Copa América.

The Albicelestes won their sixteenth continental title on July 14, beating Néstor Lorenzo’s team 1-0 in Miami. The game ended in a goalless draw after 90 minutes and then, in extra time, Lautaro Martínez scored the winning goal in the 112th minute.

Both teams are doing very well in the qualifiers. Argentina is the leader with 15 points and Colombia is third with 12, as well as being the only team undefeated in the first six rounds.

The Colombian Football Federation confirmed the date and time of the match on Tuesday: it will be played on Tuesday, September 10, at 3:30 p.m. at the Roberto Melendez Metropolitan Stadium in Barranquilla.

It should be noted that the stadium will not have full capacity. 25 percent of the stadium will not be open due to a FIFA sanction due to poor public behavior. The Colombian Football Federation and the operator Tuboleta decided not to open the lower areas of the north and south stands. The season ticket holders of these stands will be relocated to the upper north and south stands.

Pre-sale will begin on Thursday: this is how tickets will be distributed

Tickets will go on sale in three stages. This Thursday, starting at 8 am, will be the first, exclusively for Bancolombia Cardholders who hold the Official Credit Card of the Colombian National Team, the Visa Infinite Credit Card, the MasterCard Black Credit Card, the American Express Platinum Credit Card and the American Express Metal Credit Card.

The second will begin that same day, from 10 a.m., for all Bancolombia credit cards and MasterCard debit cards that allow non-present transactions. This will be valid until stocks run out.

Ticket sales for the general public will be the last stage and will begin on Friday, August 2, at 8 a.m.

Ticket prices for the match between Colombia and Argentina

North and South High: 93,400 pesos

High East: 396,700 pesos

Eastern low: 373,400 pesos

High and low western: 641,700 pesos

Occidental Baja – VIP: 1,454,700 pesos

These values ​​already include the TuBoleta service.

It is worth remembering that the VIP zone was created for this qualifying round: there are 1,500 seats in which those who buy them have additional benefits, such as round-trip transportation to the stadium from different points in Barranquilla, entry through an exclusive tunnel, unlimited food, drinks and selected beers; a bar with selected liquors at the end of the match, terraces and closed spaces with lounge-type furniture, air-conditioned rooms, screens with broadcast of the matches of the qualifying round date, private access to the Lower Western Stand, a stage with musical artists, exclusive Wi-Fi and experiences of brands allied to the FCF.

