Something happened between Monday afternoon and Tuesday morning so that Alberto Fernandez He woke up so furious with the repercussions of the Argentine VIP Vaccination scandal. This is how he was seen here in Mexico, at the press conference with his colleague Andrés Manuel López Obrador, charged with explosive accusations by both of them. And also, one consenting to what the other said against justice, the media, the opposition.

It was still dark, at six in the morning this Tuesday in the Mexican capital, when Argentine journalists arrived at the National Palace, in the imposing Zócalo, the old part of the City.

Fernández had also had to get up early, and as soon as Andrés Manuel López Obrador received him – at 6:45 a.m. – and after the national anthems had been played, they went to the auditorium where the press was waiting. Fernández was a guest of honor to participate in the “Mañanera de AMLO”, those particular conferences that usually last up to three hours and with which the Mexican usually anticipates more traditional journalism. The strategy guarantees you the headlines in the morning media.

With regard to Alberto F., when the Argentine media asked him if he was going to take further measures on Vacunagate, if he was going to endorse the interpellation of Santiago Cafiero in Congress and allow a parliamentary commission to investigate the scandal, he went straight to the point , very angry: he accused the Justice and the media of setting up a “clown”. He targeted the government of Mauricio Macri and the opposition for the continuity of the scandal. And he justified that they “skipped vaccination protocols” because the newspapers “wrote” that Kirchnerism was “poisoning people with the Russian vaccine.”

The change in mood was noticeable in the President. Monday he sought to give a turn of the page to the scandal with his trip to Mexico. In his team they considered that they had already encapsulated it with the dismissal of Ginés González García and with “the transparency plan” that he asked Cafiero and Carla Vizzotti.

The president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, with Alberto Fernández, when they spoke this Tuesday during a ceremony at the National Palace, in Mexico City (Mexico). Photo EFE.

At night the scandal continued, but when he went to bed, Fernández considered that with the publication of the list of 70 vaccinated the matter ended. “What had to be done was done”, the president told this newspaper.

This Tuesday from Mexico did catharsis. A Fernández “on fire” came out in defense of his Kirchnerist allies, of Cristina Kirchner (he asked not to demonize her when he spoke of the negotiation before the IMF), of Kicillof, he even defended his friend Eduardo Valdés, whom he got off the trip to Mexico after find out that he was one of those vaccinated at the Ministry of Health. Cafiero did the same with Carlos Zannini, seeking to minimize the severity of the Vip Vaccination. The anger was in tune, between Buenos Aires and Mexico City.

“I read that they made a complaint; the fact is serious enough for a minister of the stature of Ginés González García to have had to leave his post, but let’s end the clowning; I ask the judges and prosecutors to do what they should, ”he said and later argued:“ There is no criminal offense in Argentina that says ‘the person who vaccinates someone who went ahead in line will be punished,’ there is no such crime and you cannot build crimes gracefully. “

The President listed a series of events of the Macri government that he asked to investigate, although some are already being investigated. The conference had become somewhat unexpected. An Argentine official opened up to Clarín about the mood that prevails in the delegation. “But please …. Ocaña denouncing, Marijuán denouncing, Macri denouncing, photos of everyone everywhere. But what happens to them? Because they are not going to the very old mother who gave birth to them”.

So, also in the National Palace Alberto F. laughed when AMLO accused the Argentine media and financial organizations of granting a millionaire loan to Argentina so that Macri won the 2019 elections. “The conservative press”AMLO said all the time, while Fernández defined him as the president of Mexico “the most honest in a long time.”

For his part, the Mexican who sets up his “mañaneras” in the style of long lectures and television programs, the Venezuelan Hugo Chávez in his days of greatest popularity – without the Caribbean spark -, he returned to the charge too.

Of course, unlike this Monday, when AMLO criticized the existence of “several countries” in which there is “secret vaccination for those above”, and “influencing”, the Mexican president said that he was not going to talk about the Argentine case.