In recent years we have seen a resurgence of remakes for old games, movies and TV shows that were quite popular, and that are now being modernized to reach new generations and new entertainment formats.

Children’s programs are not saved, and we already tell you how Rugrats (also known as Rugrats) will have a new version. Now it’s the turn of two other children’s TV hits that you surely remember: Fairly Odd Parents and Dora the Explorer, which will have a live action version.

This was confirmed a couple of days ago as part of the coverage of the news revealed at the event of Paramount Plus / ViacomCBS, the new streaming platform that will arrive in Mexico this March.

Timmy, Wanda and Cosmo return to your TV

Let’s start with The magical godfathers (The Fairly OddParents). Did you know that it is one of the longest animated series on television? With 10 seasons and 172 episodes, this cartoon showed us the day to day of Timmy turner, a 10 year old boy who seemed quite normal.

Normal … except because Timmy he had two magical godfathers, Cosmo and Wandaas well as an evil 16-year-old babysitter named Vicky who was in charge of making his life miserable (we give thanks that he had magical beings to the rescue).

Apparently, the live action will follow exactly this same argument. So you are guaranteed to laugh out loud.

Although we hope it has better luck than the live action movies of 2011 and 2012 (A Fairly Odd Movie: Grow Up, Timmy Turner! Y A Fairly Odd Christmas) starred by Drake Bell What Timmy, and those who did not do well.

Dora, Dora, Dora, the explorer!

On the other hand, even though the original Dora the explorer was made for children 6 to 11 years old, the new version live action It is intended for a wider audience, although it will follow the same premise:

Dora Márquez, a 7-year-old Latina girl, will embark on a series of adventures accompanied by her talking purple backpack and ‘Boots’ the monkey.

Whether it’s out of nostalgia, or introducing these titles to a new generation, expectations are high.

How do you think these live action results for The magical godfathers Y Dora the explorer? Let us know in the comments.

