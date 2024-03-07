













Practically since 2019 it seems that there is a certain obsession in the world of video game for the remakes. This for a time created concern among many fans of the medium, as it seemed that the trend would be to remake games from the past instead of focusing on new experiences.

However, in recent years there have been Resident Evil 4 Remake, Dead Space Remake and recently Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. This trio of games showed that reimaginings can be much more than just improving graphics and can give us new classics from something that was already well loved.

The remakes have a lot of potential

Remakes can go much further while respecting what came before

Remakes are always controversial, not just in video games. There is always some defense of what came before. After all, the originals must have had some kind of impact to make studios return to them to offer them again.

In the world of video games this was usually characterized by simply improving the graphics and adding a few gameplay changes. However, we already have examples that much more can be done and take advantage of the opportunity to considerably improve what was already there.

Source: EA

The remakes of Resident Evil 4 and Dead Space that arrived in 2023 are a great example of this. Their games were already classics loved by millions, so there was doubt that they would be able to match or even surpass them. Both games came to become the best of last year and an example to follow for any future remake.

The original experience and everything we love about it is there, but with quite a few new features in story and gameplay. Resident Evil 4 It gave us more fluid, varied action and with changes in its story that make it feel better told. In addition, it presented a better balance between action and horror.

While Dead Space took advantage of technology to give us a much more immersive and terrifying experience. At the same time, it let us explore the ship from head to toe and expanded the mythology of this universe further. In addition to the fact that both are graphically very good. These changes caused EA and Capcom to have new successes and there was renewed interest in these games despite the years that had passed since their original release.

Well-focused ambition can give us wonders

What they did Dead Space and resident Evil is quite applaudable, but what is being done with the trilogy of Final Fantasy VII further demonstrates the potential of remakes. Since from a classic game we can receive three real mastodons.

In the case of Final Fantasy VII Square Enix considerably extends its history. In fact Remake only covers the events of Midgar, which were a small part of the original, and still gave us one of the best RPGs today. Its sequel, of course, could not be left behind.

Source: Square Enix

The arrival of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth It showed us that ambition can do remakes very well. Once again we find a story that expands on the original while respecting what came before. QBut we also have a huge game with a tremendous variety of side missions, alternate activities and mini-games. Additionally, although these are optional, they give more richness to this world and its narrative.

Many saw the division of a game into a trilogy as a simple money-making ploy. QBut once you experience the initial two parts you realize that there is an enormous love for this installment and a desire to do it justice in the best possible way.and. The result is highly recommended games for both new and old fans. Not to mention that it already has us waiting for the closure of this trilogy of remakes.

Final Fantasy VII is often mentioned among the best games ever. They could have simply improved their graphics, given quality of life improvements and considered themselves well served. But they decided to go much further and both the public and critics were amazed by the result.

The remakes will undoubtedly continue to arrive and they must already be equally or more ambitious than until now

Obviously the remakes will not stop coming. In fact, we already know that some are on the way, like Lollipop Chainsaw, Silent Hill 2, Metal Gear Solid 3 and one of them is even rumored Assassin's Creed IV. But we believe that they should be more ambitious.

Of course, the most important thing is to respect the original and we know that not all studios have the same budgets. But they should consider what they can do to improve these experiences beyond the graphics.

Source: Konami.

This way your existence will feel much more justified. After all, it would not only be bringing these games to modern audiences, but taking advantage of the foundations, combining them with new technological capabilities, delivering a game that stands on its own.. Maybe even regardless of whether the players know the previous one or not.

Capcom, Square Enix and EA have already set the bar quite high. So much so that they even put to shame some 'new' experiences that feel incomplete or came with quite a few bugs. If this is the future of the industry, then perhaps it is better that they continue making remakes, if they will be just as ambitious as those of resident Evil, Dead Space and Final Fantasy.

