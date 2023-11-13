We are just a few days away from the release of the long-awaited remake of Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars. However, and just as has happened with several Nintendo games, this delivery has already been leakedso spoilers have begun to circulate on the internet.

According to OatmealDome, famous leaker, leaks related to Super Mario RPG They already circulate on social networks like Twitter and Reddit. Among the data that has been released, and that does not affect the public’s experience, it has been discovered that this installment runs in Unity, and that Nintendo’s internal name for this project was Stella.

[Super Mario RPG] The game has leaked to the Internet. It runs on the Unity engine (version 2021.3.15f1). Nintendo’s internal codename for the game is “Stella”. If you don’t want to see spoilers, implement spoiler avoidance measures now. (thanks @Arid_04) — OatmealDome (@OatmealDome) November 10, 2023

While it is true that we are talking about the remake of a 30-year-old game that originally came to the Super Nintendo, it is also true that this is likely the first time that an entire generation will be able to enjoy this story, so spoilers They continue to represent a danger to certain members of the public. Similarly, The possibility that we see new content in this title is not ruled out.

This is not the first time that a leak of this type has happened. Although it is still unknown how the remake of Super Mario RPG reached the hands of the public before its time, let us remember that something similar happened with Super Mario Bros. Wonder just a couple of weeks ago, when a store started selling this title before its release dateso the same may be happening with the RPG.

Along with the possibility of spoilers, the leak could also lead to the game code being available on the internet, which means that pirated copies of this installment are available to all those who want it.. Fortunately, at the moment there is no information on this point.

Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars is one of the most beloved RPGs on the Super Nintendo, which united the Big N with Squaresoft, the developers of the original 1996 title. However, Enjoying this classic nowadays has become quite complicated.

Beyond the original Super Nintendo version, the only way to enjoy Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars Today it is through the Super Nintendo Mini, where this title already comes pre-installed. However, getting one of these mini consoles is currently quite expensive. Although the title also became available in the Wii and Wii U virtual stores, this is no longer an option.

For now, Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars It is not available in the SNES application that we find on the Switch through a subscription to the company’s online service, although this could well change in the future.

This leaves only the remake as the most accessible opinion today for audiences who have never experienced this classic. Not only is this title remembered for its interesting story, combination of RPG and platform elements, humor and giving us the first opportunity to play alongside Bowser, but was the main inspiration for the following Nintendo and Mario RPG series.

Although we never saw a Super Mario RPG 2 with Squaresoft, Nintendo continued to expand its catalog within this genre with series such as Paper Mario and Mario & Luigiinstallments that build on the legacy that began in 1996. While the first installments of these respective series were loved by the public, the latest titles have left something to be desired.

We remind you that the remake of Super Mario RPG will arrive on the Nintendo Switch on November 17. On related topics, this delivery will have a special manual. Likewise, we already know when the movie will arrive. Super Mario Bros. to Netflix.

Editor’s Note:

Leaks nowadays seem to be something impossible to avoid. However, all those who want to experience this installment for the first time, and all those who want to be surprised by possible new content, should stay as far away from social networks as possible.

Via: OatmealDome