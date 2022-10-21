Capcom recently showed a first look at the gameplay of the remake of Resident Evil 4. His reception was quite good, however, some fans noticed a rather sad detail. The dog you rescue in the original is already dead in this version.

Who played Resident Evil 4 surely they remember the dog that you can rescue almost at the beginning. The poor canine is trapped in a bear trap, from which you can free him. This act of kindness comes back to you in the battle against El Gigante, as this canine jumps into the fight to help you.

However, it seems that the darker tone of the remake has no place for these happy moments. Since the look at the gameplay clearly shows a dog trapped in a bear trap. Unfortunately on this occasion it seems that we can do nothing to save it.

Ever since they found out, fans have shared their sadness on social media. There are even some videos that pay tribute to the canine hero and various memes about the situation. It seems that the remake of Resident Evil 4 It already has a very big loss and that there are months left for its premiere.

What was shown of the remake of Resident Evil 4?

Capcom showed approximately five minutes of gameplay from the remake of Resident Evil 4. These allowed us to see new features such as the use of the knife to defend ourselves, a focus on the aspect of terror and the new intelligence of the enemies. Not to mention the scenarios that remain very respectful of the original, but with impressive graphics.

They also shared a first trailer that delves into their story. Several iconic moments and characters from this installment appear here, but quite modernized. Finally, they announced the different editions in which it will be launched. As a special for collectors, with a figure of Leon S. Kennedy that looks very striking. Will they buy it even if the puppy is gone?

