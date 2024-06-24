Robert Eggers, the director of The Witch, The Lighthouse and The Northman, is considered one of the greatest contemporary talents in the horror genre. The next subject he has decided to deal with is none other than Nosferatu by Friedrich Wilhelm Murnau, one of the masterpieces of German expressionism of the 1920s, considered one of the greatest masterpieces of cinema. He will make the remake of it, of which it was the first trailer has been released online after its premiere in cinemas over the weekend.

An auteur film

The plot should be quite familiar to you, given that resumes, without too many mysteries, Bram Stoker’s Dracula. The modern version of Nosferatu’s disturbing Count Orlok will be played by Bill Skarsgård, already Pennywise the Clown in the recent film adaptation of It, who will reprise the role in the upcoming prequel series Welcome to Derry.

Who knows the original, which you can watch for free on YouTube (the copyrights have now lapsed), you won’t be surprised how the trailer hides the appearance of Orlok, who is obsessed with a young woman named Ellen Hutter (Lily-Rose Depp).

In the trailer we can see an Ellen unaware of Orlok’s influence, her husband Thomas Hutter, just another obstacle in the vampire’s way and some scenes that reflect the original film very faithfully, while not giving up Eggers’ touchwhich is nevertheless well recognisable.

The presence of Willem Dafoe as Albin Eberhart Von Franza kind of Abraham Van Helsing, the only one to realize the threat represented by Orlok and to understand his dark nature.

In short, watch the trailer because it’s worth it, while waiting for the film to be released in cinemas on December 25, 2024. Which day is more suitable?