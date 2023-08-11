













The remake of Lollipop Chainsaw will arrive until 2024









正式タイトル名は”Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP”

ゲーム開発に全力で取り組んでいますが,もうすこし時間が必要になりました。

変わらぬご支援をお願い申し上げます…!!!

Apologies for the inconvenience.

Please see attached message in English. pic.twitter.com/zTRbIffe3X — 安田善巳 Yoshimi Yasuda (@yasudaD5) August 11, 2023

The first statements about the remake came in mid-2022, when Yasuda acquired the franchise:

“We, the original development staff of Lollipop Chainsaw, We think the game is very valuable to us, and we didn’t want to leave it in limbo. We want players who want to play it to be able to. Because of that, we buy intellectual property by Lollipop Chainsaw from Kadokawa Games and we decided to develop a remake. We have already contacted Warner Bros. about development, and we are being supported by them in this effort.”

However, for this moment the development update of the remake of Lollipop Chainsaw RePop announced delays. Dragami commented that this is due to the need to ensure that the game reaches:

“the best possible quality experience [y esto requiere que se] extend the development period.”

Source: Dragami Games

The developer reported that it will keep the original costume of the heroine Juliet Starling.

We recommend you: The Suicide Squad: Harley Quinn’s escape was inspired by a cult video game

About the original delivery of Lollipop Chainsaw

Lollipop Chainsaw was released in 2012, and its remake RePop will arrive in 2024, twelve years after its original release. The title debuted on PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360.

Its first development was in charge of Grasshopper Manufacture and was directed by Suda51 (Goichi Suda). The video game is considered a cult installment, thanks to its humorous and euphoric characters. Let’s remember that he had a script by James Gunn, who is now in charge of DC Studios.

Besides, featured the soundtrack by Akira Yamaoka, although it was commented that it will not be in the composition of the remake. However, Dragami Games will try to keep the new version as close as possible to the original.

You can a round for discord and don’t miss the news on Google news.

(Visited 10 times, 10 visits today)