One of the four bodies delivered Thursday by Hamas It does not correspond to the identity provided by the Islamist groupaccording to a forensic report released early this Friday by the Israel Defense forces (FDI).

The Forensic Report indicates that the identity of the two children of the Argentine and Peruvian ancestry family, Ariel and Kfir, 4 years and nine months of age could be established.

However, the remains that according to Hamas corresponded to Shiri Liberman, mother of the minors, They do not match the womanaccording to scientific analysis.

“After the completion of the identification process by the National Institute of Forensic Medicine in collaboration with the Israel Police, the representatives of the FDI informed the Bibas family that their loved ones, Ariel and Kfir Bibas, have been identified,” he said The FDI report.

“During the identification process, it was determined that the additional body received is not that of Shiri Bibas and No coincidence was found with any other hostage. It is an anonymous and unidentified body, “the statement added.

The IDF indicated that this situation represents “a violation of the greatest gravity by the Hamás terrorist organization, which is bound by virtue of the agreement to be returned to four deceased hostages.”

“We demand that Hamas Return Shiri home Together with all our hostages, “adds the statement.

In addition to the members of the Bibas family, this Thursday was delivered the body of Oded Lifshitz, who was 83 years old when he was made hostage in the attack perpetrated by Hamas on October 7, 2023.

In the case of Lifshitz, his family confirmed that the mortal remains delivered do correspond to that person.

“We receive with deep pain the official and bitter news confirming the identification of the body of our beloved Oded. They have finished 503 days of agony and uncertainty. We had waited and prayed a lot for a different outcome, “the family said in a statement released by the Hostage and Missing Families Forum.

Hamas delivered the bodies in A ceremony organized in southern Gazawhere the Palestinian militiamen arranged the four coffins, each with the name of a host An image of the Israeli prime minister caricatured with fangs and blood stains.