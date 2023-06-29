The Canadian ship Horizon Arctic deposited this Wednesday in the port of San Juan de Newfoundland (Canada) the remains of the submersible Titan, which imploded on June 18 when it was descending towards the remains of the Titanic, with five occupants on board.

Images captured by Canadian public broadcasting CBC They show the cranes of the Horizon Arctic unloading large pieces of the Titan early Wednesday in the port of San Juan de Newfoundland.

The Horizon Arctic, operated by the Canadian company that also owns the Polar Prince, Titan’s mother ship, recovered the wreckage from the bottom of the Atlantic with the remotely operated vehicle Odysseus.

The company that owns the Odysseus, Pelagic Research Services, reported through a statement that the team has “successfully” completed offshore operations. and that he is now carrying out his “demobilization process” of the Horizon Arctic, after ten days of work.

Among the images published by CBC, the bow of the submersible can be seen intact, a gray hemispherical piece with a small porthole through which the occupants of the boat could see the outside.

The porthole seems to have lost the piece of transparent material that covered it.

Another piece of the Titan dumped by Horizon Arctic is a large area of ​​what appears to be machinery located at the rear of the vehicle. The Titan was made of titanium and carbon fiber.

As soon as the Horizon Arctic docked at one of the docks in the port of Saint John, Newfoundland, a team of investigators from Canada’s Transportation Security Bureau (TSB) boarded the vessel.

Investigations into the Titan tragedy

This undated image courtesy of OceanGate Expeditions shows their launch of the Titan submersible from a platform.

Both the TSB and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police have launched investigations to determine the circumstances of the Titan crash.

TSB has indicated that, as the authority responsible for the mother ship of the submersible, “it will conduct a safety investigation regarding the circumstances of the operation carried out by the Canadian flag ship Polar Prince.”

The US Coast Guard announced an official investigation to discover the causes of the implosion suffered by the Titan submersiblewho disappeared a week ago with five people on board while traveling to see the wreckage of the Titanic.

The US Coast Guard also reported another official investigation into the loss of the submersible, which will try to answer the reason for the tragedy.

The investigation will be led by Captain Jason Neubauer, who in a press conference explained that the main objective is to “prevent something similar from happening” in the future, making “the necessary recommendations to improve marine safety around the world.”

Polar Prince was in charge of towing the submersible Titan on the 16th with its five occupants from the port of San Juan de Terranova to the point in the Atlantic where it was submerged, some 600 kilometers to the southeast, where the remains of the Titanic rest. .

They are the five passengers of the Titan submersible.

According to the US authorities, Polar Prince lost contact with Titan on Sunday, June 18, 105 minutes after beginning his dive toward Titanic.

The Titan accident caused the death of its five occupants: the millionaire Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood with his son Suleman, a 19-year-old student; British explorer Hamish Harding; the French explorer Paul-Henry Nargeolet and the CEO of the firm OceanGate, Stockton Rush.

