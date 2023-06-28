The remains of the wreck of the submarine Titan, which imploded during a voyage to the wreck of the Titanic, killing all five people on board, were brought ashore by a Canadian vessel on Wednesday 28 June. The fragments were extracted and transported to the port of St. John’s on the island of Newfoundland for further analysis. Hopefully, these remains will reveal more about the causes of the fatal implosion. The deep-sea submarine operated by OceanGate Expeditions was found in pieces 488 meters from the bow of the Titanic after a five-day search.

