Remains of the Starshipthe largest and most powerful rocket in the world, They passed through the north of the Dominican Republicas reported by United States news websites and according to images spread on social networks.

Starship took off from the SpaceX company base in Boca Chica, in southern Texas (USA), on the border with Mexico. The company is owned by tycoon Elon Musk.

“Debris (from Starship) was seen breaking up over the Dominican Republic”wrote the High Priority News X account.

Social media users in the Dominican Republic have spread images of whitish, green and orange flashes moving at high speed over the waters of the Atlantic Ocean near the city of Montecristi (northwest).

A director of the Civil Defense who requested reservations of his name told EFE that They have no reports of human or property damagebut confirmed what happened.

The images were also captured from Santiago (north) and Valverde (northwest).

The SpaceX company noted that during the live broadcast had lost contact with the rocketwhich was to land in the Indian Ocean.

However, the takeoff itself had no problems, and even the first stage, the Super Heavy, managed to return to the ground, to the base, and be caught by the pincers in spectacular fashion, for the second time.

“The Starship spaceship suffered a rapid and unforeseen disassembly during his ascent. “Teams will continue to review data from today’s flight test to better understand the root cause,” SpaceX said on the X social network.

The lost ship was to fly in a suborbital trajectory for approximately one hour, after which was scheduled to land in the Indian Oceanas in the last tests.

In these initial test flights, the idea is not to reach orbit but to circle the planet and descend tail-first and rocket-propelled into the Indian Ocean.