Next May 5, a cloud of dust and small rock fragments left behind by Comet 1P / Halley in one of its approaches to the Sun it will fly over the Earth. This event will be accompanied by a meteor shower known as ETA-Aquarids, which has its peak of activity between April 19 and May 28 of each year and in which up to 30 meteors per hour can be seen.

As detailed by NASA, “when comets approach the Sun, they leave a dusty trail behind them. Every year, the Earth passes through these debris trails, allowing the parts collide with our atmosphere where they disintegrate to create fiery, colorful streaks in the sky. ANDThese meteors are fast: they travel at 66 kilometers per second within the Earth’s atmosphere. “

How to watch it

To see a shower of stars no need to have any special equipmentSimply observing the sky is enough. However, It is recommended to be located at a point where you can see the entire sky, since it is common for ETA-Aquarids to be seen in the areas close to the horizon.

To understand what a Meteor Shower is, just know the definition given by the Instituto de Astrofísica de Canarias (IAC): “They are great celestial spectacles that are produced by the collision of small fragments of comets or asteroids with the atmosphere of the Earth “.

Study the Solar System

There are several that generate a lot of expectation: the Perseids (in August), the Geminids (in December) or the Quadrantids (in January). But reality indicates that about 40 of these phenomena occur annually, which they serve to continue studying the Solar System.