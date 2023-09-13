the case

The remains of alleged “non-human” beings were displayed in public during Mexico’s first congressional hearing on unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAPs), also known as UFOs. The two embalmed bodies, recovered in 2017 in Peru, were 700 and 1,800 years old, and were characterized by having only three fingers on each hand and elongated heads. Jaime Maussan, a Mexican journalist and researcher expert on the subject, argued that these finds constituted clear evidence of non-human beings. The researchers were able to demonstrate that the DNA of the two mummies was not compatible with human DNA. The hearing was aimed at deliberating on the possible inclusion of this phenomenon in the Airspace Protection Act, thus making Mexico the first country in the world to recognize the presence of alien life forms on our planet, according to local media reports



