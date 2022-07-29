The remains of the gorgosaur are installed at Sotheby’s headquarters in New York, on July 5. ANGELA WEISS (AFP)

The remains of gorgosaurus are trading higher on the auction market. The skeleton of one of the 20 existing specimens in the world of this tyrannosaurus that lived at the end of the Cretaceous period, about 75 million years ago, was sold this Thursday for 6.1 million dollars at the Natural History auction of the Sotheby’s house in New York. The result of the bid places the gorgosaur among the most valuable dinosaurs and sets a new benchmark for new auctions of other fossils.

Unlike Sue, the tyrannosaurus rex auctioned off in 1997, the gorgosaurus had no other than its kind, Gorgosaurus libratus, known name -the baptism will correspond to the lucky bidder, whose identity is also unknown-, but it does have a threatening aspect. Standing three meters tall and more than twice as long, his relics have considerably raised the bar for other remains of his time, although the auction auction did not exceed expectations, which contemplated a final price of up to 8 million dollars. It is the first of his family to be auctioned off, and that predicament earned him the honor of being the opening lot of the event. The final result of the auction reached, thanks to the pull of the anonymous gorgosaur, 7.6 million dollars, the most valuable sale in the natural category of Sotheby’s so far.

Belonging to the tyrannosaur family, whose name means “ferocious lizard” or “terrifying,” Gorgosaurus was an apex predator that roamed the earth approximately 77 million years ago. A native species of western North America, the specimen auctioned this Thursday was found in 2018 in the Judith River, near Havre (Montana), in an important geological formation that has been excavated by paleontologists for more than a century. The discovery was exceptional due to the presence at the site, south of the Canadian border, of a specimen of this species, of which only a handful have been discovered in the USA.

“Throughout my career I have had the privilege of handling and selling many rare and unique objects, but few have the ability to inspire awe and capture the imagination like this incredible Gorgosaurus skeleton,” said Cassandra Hatton, director of science and Sotheby’s popular culture. “Discovered only a few years ago, a gorgosaur has never been auctioned before, and the opportunity to share this dinosaur with the public for the first time is an immense pleasure and a highlight of my career.” The imposing skeleton has been seen since July 21 at the New York headquarters of the prestigious auction house.

Within the framework of a week called Geek Week, in which objects belonging to astronaut Buzz Aldrin and a series of meteorites have also been auctioned, for a combined price of 9.5 million, the natural history lot auctioned today included a series of important dinosaur fossils, including a Triceratops skull that, yes, broke a record, selling for $ 661,500, twice the maximum price expected. The fossil comes from a dig in South Dakota. The robot portrait of the careful triceratops presents him with an even more fierce stance than the gorgosaurus, with elaborate nasal horns and a bony platform that extends backwards in the shape of a steering wheel. Dental pieces of a tyrannosaurus rex reached an auction price of 100,000 dollars.

