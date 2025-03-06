The Department of Forensic Anthropology of the University of Granada is developing analysis of the bone remains found in a cave of the Carrascal Sima, in the area of ​​El Chaparral, north of the province of Granada, to determine whether or not they correspond to those of a missing girl in 1983 or those of a adult woman to whom her trail was lost in the 90s.

The Government delegate in Andalusia, Pedro Fernández, explained on Thursday that these are the main hypotheses: “Yes it has been determined by the entire Genetic traceability“That the bones found belong to a minor and an adult woman. After the work developed by the Institute of Legal Medicine of Granada, scientists of the UGR now investigate” how many years maximum “makes these human remains disappear, as Fernández has pointed out.

If they manage to determine that they are “in the 1983 period”, that is, when the child disappeared in cullar or “in the 90s”, when a woman was lost in wet, “the contrast will be requested With family members“.” With which possible “and those who are still alive, have detailed.

The concretion of a period

The objective will be to “verify” if they are the remains of the minor and the adult missing, “both linked to an investigation that the Civil Guard has open.” If so, “it would be aware of analysis and DNA comparison, which has not yet been done”, because they are waiting for the “data” reflecting the experts in their report, finally determining If it dates from “that period”.

This Wednesday, according to judicial sources, the Court of First Instance and Instruction of Guempar, responsible for investigating the origin and identity of these human remains, had not yet received the Technical Report that could advance in the confirmation of the identity of the people to whom they correspond.

The first analysis was activated after the Velezanian speleological association found the remains in this cave difficult to access, about 60 meters deep, which a shepherd in the area discovered. A short time later, a second expedition was activated to recover all possible bone remains and thus be able to perform “complete analysis that help identification of victims and circumstances of their deaths”