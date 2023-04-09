The UANL Tigres still do not show their best performance and were surprised at home 1-2 by the worst team in the Clausura 2023 tournament, Mazatlán FC, who only had four points in 13 dates, on matchday 14 they could not and were booed by their fans.
Miguel Sansores and Francisco Venegas scored for those of the ‘Pearl of the Pacific’ and discounted sebastian cordova. With this result, the cats continue to drop positions and are left with 21 units in the general classification.
In this way, below, we present you the last four games that follow in the calendar of the Nuevo León team during the regular phase and Concachampions in its objective to advance to the following rounds of the competitions.
The San Nicolás de los Garza team will host the Honduran team at ‘El Volcán’ in the second leg of the Concacaf Champions League, where they have a 1-0 lead after winning in Central America.
In the penultimate game of the regular season, the cats will visit La Corregidora in search of winning a league game again, after several games without success.
In the penultimate game of the tournament prior to the final phase, the auriazul team receives the Strip, it should be a pending match after the poor performance of the camoteros, although with the current situation of the cats they cannot be trusted either.
The people from Monterrey will close the final phase with a rather complicated commitment at the home of Panzas Verdes, so it could be a game that defines their place in the Liguilla or playoffs.
