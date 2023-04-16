The regular phase of the Clausura 2023 tournament is only two days away from coming to an end and Club Deportivo Guadalajara will close the tournament with two commitments at home, this weekend they visited the Panzas Verdes de León on the corresponding day 15 and they stayed with the victory at the Nou Camp by 0-2 with goals from pavel perez and Fernando Gonzalez.
With this partial result, the rojiblanco team is third in the standings with 28 units and continues with options to advance to the Liguilla directly for two remaining dates in the tournament.
In this way, below, we present you the last two games that follow in the calendar of the Rebaño Sagrado team during the regular phase in their fight to ascend steps in the classification to reach the direct Liguilla position.
The rojiblanco team will receive the box Ricardo “Tuca” Ferretti to face the penultimate date of the contest, it will be a difficult match, since both will want the points to be better positioned in the standings prior to the final phase and they want to avoid going to the playoffs, so it will be a difficult duel for both where they will look for the three units.
Mazatlan FC v Chivas / Jam Media/GettyImages
the squad of Veljko Paunovic He closes his participation in the final phase against the worst team in the tournament, because a resounding victory with many goals is expected, to arrive motivated either in the playoffs or in the Liguilla.
