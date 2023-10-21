Modern Diplomacy: losses of Western armored vehicles force the Ukrainian Armed Forces to “meat assaults”

Western armored vehicles transferred to Kyiv became an easy target for Russian troops in the special operation zone. Because of this, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) are forced to switch to infantry attacks – a completely unprofitable tactic that leads to “meat assaults,” reports Modern Diplomacy.

“American armored vehicles <...> performed poorly in Ukraine. European armored personnel carriers[…]and other types of equipment also proved to be good targets for Russian artillery, helicopters with anti-tank missiles, Lancets and other drones, as well as mines,” the article says. It is noted that in modern combat conditions, armored vehicles have problems with survival, so the Ukrainian side does not want to use them against Russia.

As a result, the Ukrainian Armed Forces are forced to resort to infantry attacks without escort of combat vehicles. Ukrainian soldiers advance to the front line at night and try to advance at dawn. However, the publication notes, such a strategy only increases losses in the ranks of the Ukrainian army.

“Ukraine paid a very high price for such tactics, which are only an improved version of ‘meat assaults,’” the author of the article sums up.

Earlier it became known about the appearance of German Leopard tanks in the Krasnoliman direction. However, the Ukrainian military clarifies that at present the use of equipment for direct assault operations is impossible.