The professor of religion and the private Instagram profile: the case

A teacher Of religion Of Latin ended up in storm for a news case that is incredible. The whole thing came to light following the complaint made against theirs teacher by students. He had created-we read on the Messenger-a Instagram profile from which he sent intimate photos to their students, also creating stories visible only to some of the students in their classes. But someone has discovered the system and it exploded there storm on the professor, also accused of having harassed a boy during a class lesson. The Latina Public Prosecutor’s Office, informed of the episode, is currently acquiring all the useful elements for rebuild a situation chilling, but which still remains to be clarified. At the moment there are at least three students who would have received the pornographic material, two boys and a girl, from different classes, all between 15 and 17 years old.

But the suspicion and fear – continues the Messenger – is that the circle of young people involved is decidedly more ample. Word spread quickly within the school and some kids have reported the case to other teachers who immediately turned to the head teacher. The professor has taken a different attitude and in particular with some boys. The lecturer has become more insistentasking the boys to accept his invitations on Instagram where he wanted to be followed by his pupils by placing them in the category of closest friends. He thus created a small circle of guys, then starting to send increasingly naughty photos, arriving at full nude.

Subscribe to the newsletter

