The relegation fight: Huila has Once Caldas in its sights again

May 2, 2023
in Sports
The relegation fight: Huila has Once Caldas in its sights again


Envigado vs. huila

Envigado vs. huila

Envigado vs. huila

The defeat of the whites at the last minute in Montería complicates their outlook.

Atlético Huila continues to resist relegation, He left Envigado with almost no margin for error in his chances of qualifying for the semifinal home runs and tightened the fight for permanence in A.

The squad led by Néstor Craviotto won 0-1 at Parque Estadio Sur, with a goal from Paraguayan Blas Yamil Díaz, and reached 18 points in the League table.

Although Huila is still in the red zone, he puts pressure on those ahead, including two Colombian soccer legends, Once Caldas and Deportivo Cali.

The Manizales team lost 1-0 at the last minute against Jaguares as a visitor, with a goal from Brayner de Alba. That result sinks him to the last place in the League table and puts him in the sights of Huila, who if he beats América on the next date, whatever happens, sends Eleven to the relegation zone.

It should be remembered that the teams that go to B will be defined when the round-robin phase of the second half of the League ends. Home run games and finals are not counted.

The points of the last three years are taken into account, except for those who have promoted in that period: Unión Magdalena, today in the relegation zone, only adds that of 2022 and 2023, while Huila and Boyacá Chicó only count that of this year .

Relegation table at the end of date 17

SPORTS

More sports news

