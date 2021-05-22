The last days of The league they are always synonymous with emotions. Of joy and celebration in the teams that achieve their goal and sadness and desolation in those that do not. This season, in the last appointment of LaLiga Santander Two of the three teams that will be relegated to the Second Division will be decided. The first, the Eibar, certified his goodbye to Primera last weekend.

Huesca, Elche and Real Valladolid are the three teams that will play the relegation to Second. Only one will be saved. The Huesca group is the one that has it the best, since it is the only one that depends on itself in this last appointment.

In the meantime, Elche and Real Valladolid need some more difficult caroms, especially in the case of the pucelano complex. Sergio’s men need to beat Atlético de Madrid, which is playing the title, and hope that their other two direct rivals do not achieve the three points. Whatever happens, what is clear is that it will be a hectic journey and to be aware of the transistors and mobiles in the stadiums with the decline at stake.

Pacheta (center), Sergio (left) and Escribá (right), the three coaches who play it

The accounts and the golaveraje of Huesca

The set led by Pacheta He is the only one of the three who depends on himself to achieve salvation and continue one more year in the highest category of Spanish football. A victory against Valencia saves them mathematically. Despite being tied on points with Elche, the Huesca have won the golaveraje. In addition, they could also be saved if they tie and Elche does not win and even if they lose and so do Valladolid and Elche.

The Huesca They will go down to Second if they tie and Elche win and if they lose and Elche or Valladolid win. It will also go down if it loses and Elche draws against Athletic Club.

Golaveraje of Huesca

Won over Elche and Real Valladolid.

Win if there is a triple tie with Elche and Valladolid.

The accounts and the golaveraje of Elche

The victory against Cádiz left the team led by Fran Scribe. Right now, the people of Elche are in 18th position with 33 points, the same as Huesca. Elche he is saved if he wins Athletic Club and Huesca does not win Valencia or if they tie, Huesca loses and Valladolid does not win. In a draw with the Pucelano team, they would lose.

The franjiverdes will go down to Second Division if they lose to Athletic, they draw and Huesca draws or wins and if they win and Huesca also wins. In other words, he has to do his homework and hope that Huesca does not beat Valencia.

Golaveraje del Elche

Lost with Huesca and tied, but lost with Real Valladolid*

Lose if there is a triple tie with Huesca and Valladolid.

* The particular average with Real Valladolid has it tied, but if they finish the day even on points it will be because Valladolid has won and has improved its overall score (right now at -22) and Elche will have tied and will stay the same ( -2. 3).

The accounts and the golaveraje of Real Valladolid

Pucela is the team that, a priori, has it more difficult to achieve salvation. They will start the day nineteenth with 31 points, two – which are three – points from salvation, and they will receive Atlético de Madrid. Real Valladolid will be saved, only, if they beat Atlético, Huesca loses and Elche draws or loses.

By cons, the team of Sergio Gonzalez will be second if lose, draw or win but Huesca gets a point or Elche wins.

Golaveraje of Valladolid

Lost with Huesca and tied, but won, if there are equal points, with Elche *

Lose if there is a triple tie at 34 points (the only possible) with Huesca and Elche.

What happens if there is a triple tie between Huesca, Elche and Valladolid?

One of the combinations that can occur in this last day is that the Valladolid beat Atlético and Elche and Huesca draw against Athletic and Valencia respectively. Then, the three teams would end up tied at 34 points and it would be necessary to resort to the golaveraje between them to elucidate who would be saved.

In that triple tie, Huesca is saved, since it is the one that has made the most points in the direct confrontations between the three teams. He achieved 4 against Valladolid and 4 against Elche, that is, 8 out of 12 possible. The pucelanos and the people of Elche only added 3.

A victory for Eibar can change everything

The accounts seem more or less clear, but a victory for Eibar against Barcelona can change everything. That is the only reason why Eibar-Barça continues on a unified schedule, despite the fact that neither team plays anything on this last day. If Mendilibar’s men beat Barça, Huesca and Elche lose their matches and Real Valladolid does not win, there would be a triple tie at 33 points between Huesca, Elche and Eibar.

We would have to go back torun to triple draws to decide who would get the permanence and it would be Elche, which is the one with the best results. Elche would be saved by adding 7 points of the 12 possible, while Huesca would make 6 and Eibar 2. Therefore, there is the remote possibility that Elche will save itself by losing its match against Athletic.