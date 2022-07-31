The transfer tunnel, from Pinamonti to Sanchez, now seems further away, but the work for Marotta is not yet completed: the changes of direction are just around the corner
The days of bottling are numbered at Inter. The Nerazzurri transfer market has resolved most of the entrances first and is now concentrating on departures: once the exits of Viale della Liberazione have been cleared, the work will not be complete for the CEO Giuseppe Marotta and the other men who deal with the negotiations. The transfer market cannot be considered concluded a few hours before the deadline, let alone at the gates of August.
