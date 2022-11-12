DPR sergeant released from captivity spoke about bullying by SBU officers

Employees of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) turned out to be the most cruel in relation to prisoners of war. About it RIA News said the released sergeant of the People’s Militia of the DPR Artur Klinov.

He said that during each trip, secret service workers put a bag on his head and inflicted a strong blow on his back, which was called “Crimean tan” because of the large hematoma. Also, according to him, prisoners were often tortured with electric current during interrogations. “It’s like part of their job, to keep in suspense, strain, intimidate,” the fighter explained.

In October, LPR serviceman Oleksandr Chupra told how a Ukrainian, during the first interrogation, stuck a knife in his leg and dangled it in the wound because the prisoner hesitated to answer the question about the number of his first school. At the same time, he was not really interested in answers, since the randomly named number satisfied the interrogator.