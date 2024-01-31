In a new one reports signed by Tom Henderson and published on Insider Gaming the Ubisoft roadmap for releasing some of its big upcoming games. We talk about Star Wars Outlaws, Assassin's Creed, Splinter Cell Remake and more.

First of all, it is stated that Star Wars Outlaws is scheduled for the first half of the year which means that if all goes according to plan it would be released before July 2024. Disney had previously said that the game would arrive in late 2024, but Ubisoft had replied that the statement was a mistake . For now the official confirmation is only for a generic 2024.

Assassin's Creed Red it is instead designed for the second half of the year. Previous rumors pointed the finger towards November. In general, the saga is always published in autumn, during the peak period of video game releases. We remind you that Assassin's Creed Mirage, Odyssey and Origins arrived in October, while Assassin's Creed Valhalla was published in November.