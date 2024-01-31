In a new one reports signed by Tom Henderson and published on Insider Gaming the Ubisoft roadmap for releasing some of its big upcoming games. We talk about Star Wars Outlaws, Assassin's Creed, Splinter Cell Remake and more.
First of all, it is stated that Star Wars Outlaws is scheduled for the first half of the year which means that if all goes according to plan it would be released before July 2024. Disney had previously said that the game would arrive in late 2024, but Ubisoft had replied that the statement was a mistake . For now the official confirmation is only for a generic 2024.
Assassin's Creed Red it is instead designed for the second half of the year. Previous rumors pointed the finger towards November. In general, the saga is always published in autumn, during the peak period of video game releases. We remind you that Assassin's Creed Mirage, Odyssey and Origins arrived in October, while Assassin's Creed Valhalla was published in November.
Beyond 2024, Ubisoft releases
Furthermore, according to the report, Splinter Cell remake will arrive between 2025 and 2026. The next main chapter of Ghost Recon will also be released in the same period.
Added to these are games like Assassin's Creed Codename Hexethe multiplayer chapter known as Assassin's Creed Invictus and two new ones Far Cry (one is a main chapter, the other a spin-off of the shooter genre).
Going beyond 2026, there will be room for more games Assassin's Creedincluding the remake of Assassin's Creed Black Flag.
Obviously these are just reports, not official information. Henderson is a reliable sourcebut there is always the possibility that Ubisoft changes its plans on the fly, especially with regards to more distant releases.
