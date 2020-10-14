The losses caused by taking toll booths on Mexican highways are in the billions. The Government announced this morning that the recovery for the public coffers of some of these toll booths seized by protest groups has prevented the loss of more than 7,720 million pesos (361 million dollars) with the intervention of the National Guard between June 28 and October 8. The information note from the Secretariat for Citizen Security and Protection explains that on September 27, booths in the State of Nayarit were released, for months in the hands of “groups of nonconformists who demanded mandatory user fees.” They also report that the federal police have been working since June to liberate booths in Tlalpan and Tepotzotlán. The same as in booths in Baja California and Palmillas, where “deterrence work has prevented losses of 2,410 million pesos.”

Mexicans have already become accustomed to the landscape of the booths taken, usually for a few hours, in which groups related to education, agriculture or other causes collect, sometimes voluntarily sometimes on a mandatory basis, from the vehicles that circulate. over there. Normally the rate they apply is somewhat cheaper than the officially designated toll, so they have had the complicity of the drivers. In addition, these are social causes that tend to be liked by citizens. But the matter was getting out of hand. It is difficult if not impossible to circulate through a large part of the Mexican territory without finding these booths taken and some already complained that they were losing money because they pay but do not obtain proof of payment, which prevents the company they work for from paying it. , for example. In addition, some affected already speak that now any group passes and takes a booth, without knowing the cause of the kidnapping or where the money that is collected ends up.

The President of the Government, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, pointed out recently that this money was being usurped from the people and urged those protest groups to seek another way of life, a job, he said. And said and done, periodic meetings between those responsible for the three levels of Government, federal, state and local, now pursue the detection and elimination of “the main booths in which civil groups demand mandatory quotas … to end this type of extortion” .

The Undersecretary of Public Security, Ricardo Mejía Berdeja, assures that they will continue with this process of gradual liberation of the booths that collect “improperly and illegally public resources.” The note recalls that the taking of booths is something that has been happening in Mexico for many years.

In recent weeks, some groups have fought over the taking of the booths and in the clashes there were shots, for which the police had to intervene. The media have also pointed out that some of these illegal actions had the consent of elements of the National Guard. All of this has brought up to date an issue that was already unnoticed on Mexican highways and to which political leaders have now begun to put a stop to it.

The Ministry of Communications and Transportation has indicated the National Coordinator of Teaching Workers (CNTE), sympathizers of the disappeared in Ayotzinapa, the Mexican Alliance for the Organization of Transporters Civil Association, the Authentic Front of the Field and those organized under the name de Zapata Live like the groups that “take the booths on a recurring basis” and “ask users voluntarily up to 50 pesos, which yields them significant profits”, avoiding the people of Roads and Federal Bridges (Capufe) the collection of that money.

Communication also informs that “various complaints” have been posted as well as information banners and that the Secretary of Security has been requested to protect toll booths in Sonora. Also involved in the recovery of booths the Secretary of the Navy and Defense.

Mexico’s highway network totals 407,958 kilometers, of which the federal network is responsible for 50,590, the majority (40,000) free of tolls. Capufe manages 3,760 kilometers with a fee, the rest are concessioned companies who are in charge of the collection, according to its own data, which differs from those given by the Association of Road Infrastructure Concessionaires, who say that the 10,000 kilometers are divided into two halves Capufe couples and them. The director of the association, Marco Frías, applauds the government’s initiative and criticizes the “organized groups” that take over the booths under the guise, he says, of a social cause. “The solution to this is to apply the rule of law, criminal action against those who do the huachicol carter. It is a crime to already know where these money go ”.