Jefferson Morley, vice president of the Mary Ferrell Foundation, which sued President Joe Biden’s administration to release all files related to President Kennedy, said it left key questions unanswered about the CIA’s dealings with Lee Harvey Oswald before he assassinated the president.
Morley added: “There is a sense that the CIA controls the extent of the damage that might result from the disclosure of more classified information.”
He continued, “What they are doing is like throwing some bones to appear as those who comply with the law, but this is not considered an embodiment of the letter and spirit of the law.”
Morley spoke to reporters after the National Archives released 13,173 documents related to the assassination.
With Thursday’s release, about 95 percent of files related to the Kennedy case have been released, a CIA spokesman said.
In an executive order, Biden authorized the release of thousands of documents related to the case.
Among the documents that have not been fully released are dozens related to the CIA and agent George Joannides, who ran a covert operation involving Cuba.
Morley believes that Guannides and his group of anti-Fidel Castro Cuban exiles had contact with Oswald months before the assassination.
On this point, Morley said: “The CIA is not ready to talk about its relationship with Oswald. Was the man manipulated as part of a plot to kill the president? No records answer this question,” according to the newspaper “Daily Mail” British.
“It’s embarrassing information for the CIA,” Muley said. “There’s no other conclusion you can draw.”
classified documents
- On December 15, 2021, documents were released that included notes detailing anonymous phone calls to the US Embassy in Canberra, Australia, a year before the shooting, in which the caller said the Soviet government was planning to kill Kennedy.
- The documents also included details of a meeting between the supposed killer of Kennedy Oswald and a KGB agent at the Soviet embassy in Mexico City, two months before the shooting.
- Among the files is a memo revealing that the naval attaché in Canberra sent a cable to the CIA in 1962 to report a call from someone warning that “the Iron Curtain nations were planning to pay a Polish chauffeur $100,000 to kill Kennedy.”
- In September 1963—two months after Kennedy’s death—Oswald met with Consul Valery Vladimirovich, a KGB agent, in Mexico City.
- According to an intercepted telephone call in Mexico City, Oswald was at the Soviet embassy there on September 23, 1963 and spoke with Consul Vladimirovich.
- Oswald called the Soviet Embassy on October 1, identifying himself by name and speaking in broken Russian, explaining the above and asking the guard who answered the phone if there was “anything to do with the Washington Telegram”.
- On November 24, 1963, two days after Kennedy was killed, the naval attaché in Canberra cabled the CIA that someone claiming to be a Polish driver at the Soviet Union’s embassy had phoned to report that the Soviet government had funded the assassination.
- The call was very similar to one made a year before the assassination in which the caller stated that the “Iron Curtain States” planned to pay $100,000 to kill Kennedy.
- The memo indicated that the Australian security services considered the caller a “maniac” and were unable to identify any Polish employees of the Soviet embassy.
- The batch of documents released in December 2021 also included sealed files on “Operation Mongoose,” the CIA’s plan to overthrow Cuba’s regime and remove Fidel Castro from power.
- Unsealed files from the 1975 Senate Select Committee on Intelligence Activities indicated that President Kennedy’s brother, Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy, was part of a secret National Security Council group overseeing “Operation Mongoose.”
