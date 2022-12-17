Jefferson Morley, vice president of the Mary Ferrell Foundation, which sued President Joe Biden’s administration to release all files related to President Kennedy, said it left key questions unanswered about the CIA’s dealings with Lee Harvey Oswald before he assassinated the president.

Morley added: “There is a sense that the CIA controls the extent of the damage that might result from the disclosure of more classified information.”

He continued, “What they are doing is like throwing some bones to appear as those who comply with the law, but this is not considered an embodiment of the letter and spirit of the law.”

Morley spoke to reporters after the National Archives released 13,173 documents related to the assassination.

With Thursday’s release, about 95 percent of files related to the Kennedy case have been released, a CIA spokesman said.

In an executive order, Biden authorized the release of thousands of documents related to the case.

Among the documents that have not been fully released are dozens related to the CIA and agent George Joannides, who ran a covert operation involving Cuba.

Morley believes that Guannides and his group of anti-Fidel Castro Cuban exiles had contact with Oswald months before the assassination.

On this point, Morley said: “The CIA is not ready to talk about its relationship with Oswald. Was the man manipulated as part of a plot to kill the president? No records answer this question,” according to the newspaper “Daily Mail” British.

“It’s embarrassing information for the CIA,” Muley said. “There’s no other conclusion you can draw.”

classified documents