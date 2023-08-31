Few are the RPG’s remembered by Konami fans, but without a doubt, the saga of Suikoden is respected because it played highly outstanding games within the console par excellence of those yesterdays, the first PlayStation. And obviously, many screamed in heaven when they announced that there would be remasters of the first two installments.

In fact, konami mentioned that this work would arrive sometime in the 2023, but the months passed without news and now we know why there was nothing. And it is that through a new statement we are told that the collection will have a delay until 2024 and this without a specific date, stating that it needs more time to be an ideal experience for players.

Here you can read it:

We would like to thank Suikoden fans around the world for their continued passion and support for the Suikoden series. Regarding the planned release of Suikoden I & II HD Remaster: Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars, we have come to the conclusion that despite the best efforts of our dedicated development staff to release the Remasters in 2023, time is needed. extra to ensure the quality performance and gaming experience our users deserve. The entire Suikoden team is renewing our efforts to release Suikoden I & II HD Remaster as soon as possible. We will share more information about the launch as soon as it is available, on our official social media accounts and on our official homepage. We appreciate your understanding and sincerely hope that you will continue to support Suikoden.

Remember that Suikoden I & II HD Remaster: Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars will come to PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Via: VGC

Editor’s note: The truth is, it is appreciated that they have been delayed, because this year we are already up to our necks in games and this saga is well worth it. So, waiting is something that is appreciated at this point.