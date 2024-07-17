The drug traffickers that were used to accuse Genaro Garcia Lunaare all confessed criminals who had been detainees in Mexicomany by García Luna himself and sent to USA.

There they arrived at agreements with the authorities and instead of being in prison, Many are already free. One of the most violent and dangerous criminals who has extradited Mexico to USA is Osiel Cardenas, he kills friendswho was he Gulf Cartel bosshe creator of the Zetas and who was he responsible for triggering the war between cartels that fired the violence from the government of Vicente Fox until todaya violence that has increased geometrically in this administration.

One of the main politicians who allowed the growth and consolidation of Osiel Cardenaswas Thomas Yarringtonthen governor of Tamaulipas, who also after being a fugitive, was arrested in Italy, passed through Mexico and was sent to the United States.

Both, Osiel Cardenas and Yarrington, ended up having light sentencesremarkably short in the case of Cardenas compared to the crimes of which they were accused. And both were released from prison just recently, even before those short sentences were concluded.

Osiel It remains a relatively young man, 57 years oldand in the United States after obtaining a settlement and a payment of several million dollars, served his sentence in a medium security prison. Today, free, and when the cartel he controlled is divided into at least four powerful factions, I do not doubt that, as he did at the time, Dear Quinterowants to rebuild his own.

Osiel always had a tight grip on the Gulf Cartel. Imagine, 20 years ago, we wrote here that “in order to maintain control, a detained boss like Osiel requires resources, efficient communication systems and, above all, to demonstrate the ability to operate and particularly to intimidate or carry out revenge. Fear, which is confused with respect, is basic in this sense. And that is what such an important drug trafficker as Osiel is trying to do, and has so far succeeded in doing. Osiel Cardenas”, then detained in Almoloya.

By that time, in an operational house in Metepec that served as a link with Osiel in Almoloya, documents were found with detailed details of the movements that his people had to make. For example, in one of the texts (the original spelling and syntax are respected) written by Osiel himself with instructions for his people he said: “1) build a Jungle Gym-type nursery outside of Almoloya; 2) a doctor for all the inmates of the same company (the same cartel) according to the needs of the inmate, such as: ceralin (the letter is not understood), pharmaton or another type of medicine that is urgently needed by those who are ill; 3) look for an ex-military lawyer and hire him at the buffet as a lawyer but not have contact with the inmates, only legal and written.” And he adds a reflection: “intelligent people talk about ideas, common people talk about things, mediocre people talk about people.” Then it continues: “4) obtain all the books, manuals, laws, human rights, military services and make copies as documentary evidence that they are in high places, nothing is lost, on the contrary it serves to attract with their same laws “P30″ military legislation, etc. The majority of us were detained by the military; 5) request the international human rights brochures; 6) request the human rights brochures in Mexico; 7) new regulations of the Cereso, official gazette of the federation, January 15, 2004.”

This text by Osiel Cárdenas is very interesting because, in addition to not being in code, it clearly shows part of the strategy he was following in Almoloya: building a nursery for the children of the detainees outside the prison, providing a doctor to all those in the “company” or in other words the allies or members of the group (previously Osiel had found lawyers for all those in the “company”) and it is very interesting how he proposes to look for a military lawyer to incorporate him into the buffet of defense attorneys, explaining that he should not mix with the inmates. The same happens with the strategy of looking for a defense of human rights, including military justice because “most of us were detained by the military.” Finally, the last reflection, although it seems like something out of a self-help book, shows that Cárdenas is something more than a drug trafficker who abuses violence.

But another document found in Metepec is much cruder and seems to have been written, also by Cardenas. It says: “Pending messages: 1.- Tell 14 that the people in Laredo, if they are people from Chapo or Arturo Beltran, should give them a floor (that is, kill them). 2.- Tell 14 to charge dad for TXArturo (apparently the head of the Texas gang) because it’s been too long. 3.- Tell the accountant to send 100 thousand dollars to neighbor 1 Benja (Benjamin Arellano Felix?). 3.- Pablo speaks with the gentleman from the house in McAllen to hurry up with the papers. 5.- Speak with Mrs. Celia who loves them very much and that they should put a lot of effort into it. 6.- Speak with the brother-in-law to see what happened with that thing that didn’t arrive so I could give it to them.”

By the way, there was no shortage of revenge: his people, within Almoloya, participated in the murder of Arturo Guzmán Loera, El Pollo, brother of El Chapo.

Shortly after, as a result of the information discovered in Metepec, another house belonging to another of Osiel’s cells was discovered in Lomas de Virreyes in Mexico City. The interesting thing there was to discover how this whole operation was financed: in the house, in addition to finding two million dollars in cash, a laboratory for processing cocaine was discovered (in addition to a lot of documentation related to La Palma and the Cárdenas group itself), dedicated above all to producing this drug for local sale, for the urban area of ​​Mexico City and thus financing the whole operation around Almoloya, including the payment of lawyers, staff and obviously of consciences and protection inside and outside the prison.

This is how Osiel Cárdenas operated in prison in Mexico, this is how he controlled things, 20 years ago, before being extradited to the United States. I do not doubt that he continued to do so in a medium or low security prison, in one way or another, in the United States. Now he is, prematurely, free.

