Alpha Business: Apple postponed the release of the first foldable iPhone to 2027

Apple has delayed the release of its first foldable smartphone. About it reports Korean edition of Alpha Business.

According to an insider familiar with the corporation's plans, Apple cannot achieve satisfactory quality when developing the device, so it decided to postpone the release of the foldable iPhone to 2027.

The source said that this will allow the IT giant to conduct “thorough preparation on all issues, including supply and demand for foldable displays.” To create flexible panels, Apple has already attracted partners from South Korea – Samsung Display and LG Display.

According to journalists, Apple is not satisfied with the displays of suppliers and the company is developing a special flexible screen that will not deform when folded. The company's specialists have already developed several prototypes, and flexible panels are being tested.

Earlier, insider Ming-Chi Ko said that Apple had begun developing the brand's first folding laptop. The gadget should come out with a 20.3-inch display, its release will take place no earlier than 2027.