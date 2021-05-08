After the support of the president of the United States, Joe Biden, to the possibility of releasing the patents of the vaccines against the coronavirus, his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, asked that the North American country dedicate itself before to lift the veto on the export of doses.

“I call the United States very clearly end export bans, not only of vaccines, but of components of these vaccines, which impede production “, launched the French president, in a press conference given during the European Social Summit, in Portugal.

He stressed that “the key to producing vaccines faster for poor and middle-income countries is to produce more and remove export bans.”

The French ruler recalled that, in addition, the United States only allowed to leave its territory five percent of the doses you made and that they were only directed towards their neighbors Canada and Mexico.

“We must work so that vaccines are a global good,” said Macron, who insisted that to produce more it is not enough to release patents, but rather that a technology transfer, something that takes time.

When supporting the liberation of patents, from the Government of Joe Biden they remarked that “extraordinary times demand extraordinary measures”. Photo EFE.

In recent days, the French president has shown his disappointment at the way in which Biden captured world attention with his proposal to release patents on vaccines.

Along these lines, Macron recalled that the European Union exported half of all vaccines manufactured (200 million doses out of 400 million), while the United Kingdom did not release any and Washington very few.

The French leader also pointed out that Europe is the promoter of the platform to produce vaccines in Africa and The world’s “largest donor” to the international Covax system to obtain doses for the poorest countries, to which it has already contributed more than 50 million injections.

And he did not stop relating the speed with which the United States and the United Kingdom are vaccinating the population, higher than the European one, with their limitations in the output of doses. “We have been slower because we have been more generous”, fired and stressed: “I am in favor of international solidarity, which is the answer to the pandemic.”

Macron assured that his reluctance about the release of vaccine patents does not have to do with protectionism to the European industry, since laboratories such as Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson are American, but rather what can be the quickest response to make more vaccines globally.

Biden receiving the coronavirus vaccine in December of last year. Photo: EFE

The United States was one of the countries that opposed the suspension of intellectual property in the World Trade Organization (WTO) to encourage production, at a time when there are serious spikes of infections in India and South America. As a result, Biden was under heavy pressure to support the proposal, including within his own Democratic party.

The initiative had been promoted by India and South Africa in the WTO and endorsed by ten nations, including Argentina, because opens the door for countries to produce your own vaccine generics, without having to wait months or years for delivery of doses.

The approval of Argentina

Once the news that Biden supported the release of the vaccines was known, Foreign Minister Felipe Solá said: “Argentina receives with joy the support of the Joe Biden government for the suspension of the patents of the covid vaccines. It implies a great possibility of increased production. Many countries may be freed from this limitation. “

Shortly after, President Alberto Fernández spoke in the same vein on Twitter: “From the beginning, even in the G20, I have stressed that it is imperative that vaccines be a global public good.”

With the need to obtain vaccines to advance with the immunization plan in the country, the president added a concept that he has been repeating for a long time: “Vaccines have not been distributed equitably in a world in which few win and lose. millions. Everyone should be able to access health “.

With information from Agencies.

LGP