The release of media mogul Nabil Karoui in Tunisia

Today, Wednesday, a Tunisian court decided to release the media mogul and former candidate in the presidential elections, Nabil Karoui, on bail of ten million Tunisian dinars (3.7 million dollars).

“The investigating judge decided to temporarily release Nabil Karoui in exchange for a financial guarantee of 10 million dinars,” said Mohsen al-Dali, a spokesman for the court.

Karoui, owner of the local Nessma TV channel and head of the Heart of Tunisia party, the second largest party in the Tunisian parliament, was arrested for the second time in December.

In 2019, Karoui defeated most of the presidential candidates to reach the run-off, even though he spent most of the campaign period in prison. In the end, he lost to President Qais Saeed.