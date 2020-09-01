The granting of house arrest to Venezuelan congressman Juan Requesens after more than two years in prison has been received with enormous relief by the opposition to Chavismo, as he is one of the highest profile political prisoners. Requesens, accused of participating in an alleged attack against Nicolás Maduro, has claimed his innocence from the moment of his arrest. The benefit of the house for jail now opens a new dilemma among critics of the Government.

Behind the grace measure of the Government of Nicolás Maduro rests a negotiation that seems to mark the return of former presidential candidate Henrique Capriles to the leading role of the Venezuelan opposition leadership in the legislative elections scheduled for the end of the year, elections that have been questioned, when not branded as fraud, by a broad sector of the opposition, the United States, the European Union and several Latin American countries. Capriles has affirmed to those close to him that he will fight to optimize electoral conditions.

Requesens could be the first of several of Maduro’s political prisoners to learn about substitute measures from house to prison, or perhaps full freedom, as a corollary of a management carried out by Capriles, the deputy Stalin González, from Un Nuevo Tiempo, and Vicente Díaz , former rector of the National Electoral Council linked to the opposition. In exchange for these decisions, Capriles would promise to formalize his decision to attend the parliamentary elections next December, a gesture that the Maduro government needs to regain international legitimacy.

Although he has made several insinuations, Capriles, who has long criticized the strategy of Juan Guaidó, recognized as the interim president of the country by about 60 countries, due to his lack of results, has not yet said that he is willing to attend the electoral appointment. In 2015, the opposition won a resounding victory to seize the power of the National Assembly, after which Chavismo has maneuvered to reduce its prominence, based on persecution and limitations on opposition leaders.

“The opposition has few alternatives at the moment. It remains to be seen if the electoral route will be resumed, and under what conditions. Capriles is proposing an electoral route that is a social route, which is not present in politicians today. The imperfect electoral route is the most perfect of those left on the table ”, says the political analyst Jesús Seguías, director of the Dataincorp firm.

Capriles’ maneuver has produced tensions in the bowels of the opposition leadership and opens a new crack in the consensus of critics of Chavismo: Guaidó already had an agreement with the main democratic parties not to attend questioned elections and design a mechanism alternative participatory. Guaidó had extended invitations to María Corina Machado and Capriles himself to join in some mutual initiative in the second half of the year to confront the Madurista hegemony. This Saturday, Venezuelan politics reported after their meeting with Guaidó that they had not reached an agreement and insisted that we must bet on a choice of force. The advance of Capriles, González, and other leaders within the so-called G-4 – which brings together the four main opposition parties – also poses a problem for Leopoldo López, along with Guaidó, the current leader of the opposition strategy. . Lopez and Capriles, longtime rivals, have enormous mistrust of each other.

Not a few think that Capriles may be, perhaps, the only leader capable of mobilizing even partially the current moribund electoral cadre, marked by disinterest, and from the outset very uphill to face the political-military logistics of Maduro and the state censorship in Venezuela. This despite the fact that his drag is not by far what he could exhibit in 2013, the second time he attended the presidential elections. Capriles was the undisputed leader of the Venezuelan opposition around 2012, when the entire democratic society decided to accompany him to confront Hugo Chávez, already sick with cancer, at a time when electoral hope was alive, fervor was manifest and the conditions to participate were incomparably better than today. The worsening of the economic crisis, and the tightening of the Chavista political-military control over the Venezuelan state after losing its electoral power, weakened popular certainty around the elections and diminished the spectrum of Capriles as leader as of 2014. This circumstance opened space for Leopoldo López as helmsman of the democratic strategy.

If he attended the elections to Parliament, Capriles could not present candidates under the electoral card of his party, Primero Justicia, whose identity was withheld by the Venezuelan Supreme Court assigning his franchise to some deputies accused of bribery, but with the Force of Change, an electoral card set aside and silently registered by him, long ago, in the National Electoral Council. The Supreme Court of Justice has decided to remove control of the national leadership from the legitimate authorities of Democratic Action, Popular Will and First Justice, and the three parties will concur with their “cloned” cards, assigned to small dissident groups allied to Maduro.

On the side of Juan Guaidó, there is concern: it is feared that Capriles could encourage a sufficient number of people to vote, breaking the call of a large part of the opposition. With the Force of Change card, with very little possibility of unitary agreements with the Guaidó group, Capriles would follow the list of a group of parties that have decided to negotiate with Maduro to attend the elections, such as Claudio Fermín’s Soluciones; Cambiemos, by Timoteo Zambrano; and Avanzada Progresista, by Henri Falcón.