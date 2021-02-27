The governor of Niger State announced today, Saturday, that 42 people, including 27 children, who were kidnapped from a school ten days ago in central-western Nigeria, have been released, the day after another kidnapping of 317 girls in the north of the country.

Abu Bakr Sani Bello announced in a tweet on Twitter that “students, professors and their relatives at the Institute of Science in Cagara regained their freedom and were received by the local government.”

Criminal groups are operating in central-western Nigeria, attacking villages, killing and kidnapping citizens, and looting and burning their homes.

Dozens of armed men stormed a school in northwestern Nigeria on Thursday night and kidnapped 317 students from the dormitories.