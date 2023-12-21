The recent exchange of prisoners between Venezuela and the United States has included Alex Saab, an ally of the Venezuelan Government and DEA informant, who was being tried in the State of Florida for alleged money laundering; to ten Americans imprisoned in the South American country, including mercenaries Airan Berry and Luke Denman, who were serving sentences in Caracas for their participation in the Operation Gideon, who tried to overthrow Maduro and a fugitive from North American justice nicknamed Fat Leonard who defrauded the Navy of that country. Also in the first moments of change there has been the release of at least 17 Venezuelan political prisoners. These actions have been received with enthusiasm by different factors who consider that the Barbados agreements, a commitment signed last October, are showing results.

Saab was the jewel in the crown of the Maduro Government. Since his arrest in 2020 in Cape Verde, the Chavista leadership deployed a campaign for his release, invested him as a diplomat and included him as part of his delegation at the negotiation table in Mexico. Of being a businessman involved in alleged acts of corruption in his relationship with the Venezuelan Government, as documented by the investigative journalism portal Armando.Info; The Barranquilla native became propagandized as a hero, despite the fact that he also collaborated with the US authorities. The ruling Chavismo considers his release as a victory.

For their part, Human Rights organizations view the release of political prisoners with some joy. Among those emblematic who came out of the cells are six union leaders who were sentenced to 16 years in prison last August.

One of the questions in the air is what else can happen in this kind of situation. thriller international political situation that Venezuela has become since the White House decided to change its maximum pressure policy.

The new United States strategy tries to promote agreements between the Maduro Government and the opposition Unitary Platform; At the same time, it bilaterally agrees on actions, between Caracas and Washington, to stop the massive migration of Venezuelans to the southern border in the US election year.

For journalist Blanca Vera, it is now up to Maduro to focus on his survival. “Saab's release implies compliance with electoral agreements,” she says.

With relaxed sanctions, the Maduro Government needs to have money quickly and that can only be achieved through the oil industry, explains Vera. She also considers that the favorable measure for Saab demonstrates Maduro's negotiating ability.

The freedom of the businessman-diplomat was considered impossible because he was still in the trial process. However, the figure that was apparently used was “presidential clemency”, a power that the White House used in September 2022 to release two nephews of the Venezuelan presidential couple who were serving an 18-year sentence in New York. for drug trafficking.

In the political field, the Barbados agreements establish the necessary conditions to have presidential elections in 2024. Some steps have already been taken in this regard, especially in terms of making clear a procedure so that disqualified people can appeal that sanction. The candidate María Corina Machado unexpectedly went to the Supreme Court of Justice on Friday, December 15, to file a request for protection over her right to run.

For Geoff Ramsey, of the Atlantic Council, the United States has just achieved the release of 30 people in exchange for one, which is a clear bet on the negotiation process. He adds that Saab's presence in Venezuela can generate discomfort within Chavismo, due to his role as a cooperator with the United States. Vera has a similar opinion.

Once the effervescence that the Maduro Government achieved with the referendum on the controversy with Guyana over the Essequibo territory, on December 3, has been overcome, it seems that all the balls are in Chavismo's court and it is up to it to respond. They will most likely resort to their most used resources: buying time, directing new income to public spending, trying to improve the image of the government, seeking support in economic sectors and stimulating disagreements in the opposition. The other card they usually use is selective repression and the taking of political prisoners as bargaining chips. However, what Chavismo may not have is time for any change in the economic aspect to have an impact on popularity. Therefore, the range of options for political action continues to open in the country.

Subscribe here to newsletter from EL PAÍS América and receive all the key information on current events in the region

Subscribe to continue reading Read without limits

_