Celine left manuscripts of a number of his novels in 1944 at his home after fleeing to Denmark, fearing reprisals from the authorities after the Allies succeeded in liberating Paris.

In the summer of 2021, Jean-Pierre Thibodat returned the manuscripts that had been deposited with him to Céline’s heirs.

It seems that the release of Celine’s “War” novel, which describes the French novel, before and after him, is one of Celine’s Retrieved Manuscripts, which was issued by Gallimar, where it came to light after 88 years, of which about 80,000 copies were printed as a first edition. It consists of 190 pages.

Undoubtedly, the publication of this novel with Celine’s background provoked many reactions, and many articles were published in this regard, such as Philip Rosin’s article entitled “Shame and Homeland: A Return to the Celine Case”.

“Harb” expresses the effects and setbacks left by the war on Celine’s literary method known as flowing narration.

The introduction, written by lawyer François Gibault, serves not only to legitimize its author, but also to absolve him of all accusations of anti-Semitism despite the violence that overshadowed it.

The novel’s editor, Pascal Foucher, made great efforts to bring this novel to light, especially since the writer is known for his many finishes and additions to the text.

As a doctor, he used to abbreviate words on how to write a prescription, hence the difficulty of revising his leftover 6000 pages.

His use of colloquial words also emerged from the vernacular and his merging of them with Standard Arabic, which made the task of scrutiny and scrutiny difficult.

His current novel “War” is similar to Guerre’s earlier novel, Casse-pipe, or “Dangerous Case,” about life in the barracks.

In the new novel, Celine talks about the piled-up corpses that the writer was searching for an outlet for life.

Then Celine moves in his narration to the period of convalescence in a small town, “Byurdeaux-sur-Lies”, which receives troops from all battles, and the battles continue through cannon shots and the passage of soldiers, in harmony with his feelings, pains and desires, and through memories and daydreams of a mind prone to delirium and insomnia and attacked by tinnitus .

The novel also reveals the behavior of the in-depth population, unable to understand the soldier, and focuses on the mockery of the staff and their stupidity by distributing medals to surviving soldiers.

The violence of war accompanies the violence of the linguistic structure, so the writer performs cutting, montage and “collage” operations in the fictional text, such as his attempt to copy the words of a soldier with a tongue cut off, for example, as he says in the words of the protagonist Ferdinand: “We no longer hear others, and we no longer talk about a common language. War deprives men of their humanity.

Unlike the actors and other witnesses to the war, Celine chose to reproduce violence as usual.

It is not easy to read Celine because his language contains a great emotional charge in the vernacular, and he says, “There is no creativity except through the creativity of language.” And the new “War” novel is characterized by the fierceness of its “delirium” language, but its publication is the second birth of this writer who It still stirs up the literary scene, making it vacillate between supporters and enemies of its literature.