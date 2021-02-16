The St. Petersburg Research Institute of Vaccines and Serums FMBA (SPbSRIVS), the leading developer and manufacturer of vaccines for the prevention of influenza in Russia, intends to begin production of the tetravalent flu vaccine “Flu-M Tetra” in the fall. This was announced on February 16 by the director of the research institute Viktor Trukhin.

Trukhin noted that SPbNIIVS plans to obtain a registration certificate for the drug in the summer of 2021.

“Thus, the Russians will have the opportunity to be vaccinated with the new tetravalent vaccine Flu-M Tetra already in the (epidemic. – Ed.) Season 2021-2022,” he quotes TASS words by Viktor Trukhin.

It is noted that trivalent vaccines have usually been used to vaccinate against influenza. The new quadrivalent vaccine contains an additional strain of influenza B virus and is considered more effective. The creation cost about 1 billion rubles.

Earlier in 2019, Rostec specialists created the first Russian quadrivalent vaccine for the prevention of influenza according to the standards of the World Health Organization (WHO), it is called Ultrix Quadri.

In the summer of 2020, it became known that the Rostec state corporation began supplying the first Russian pentavaccine against diphtheria, tetanus, whooping cough, hepatitis B and hemophilus influenzae to medical facilities.