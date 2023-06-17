The Dubai Turtle Rehabilitation Project of the Jumeirah Group, and in conjunction with the celebration of World Sea Turtle Day, launched 15 hawksbill turtles and six endangered green turtles to their natural habitat in the waters of the Arabian Gulf, from the beach of a hotel. “Jumeirah Al Naseem”, an affirmation of Dubai’s commitment to preserving and preserving the environment for future generations, and in a step that reflects awareness of the importance of these creatures and their vital role in the balance of marine habitats. This initiative comes from the “Dubai Turtle Rehabilitation Project” in light of the emirate’s great interest in saving endangered species of turtles, including the hawksbill turtles, which build their nests annually on this coast of the Arabian Gulf, and are among the creatures that stand on the brink of extinction. Among the turtles that were successfully rehabilitated through the project is a large female green turtle after it was injured as a result of a collision with a boat, in addition to a male hawksbill turtle that was rescued by the project in October 2022, after receiving a report via the toll-free number TURTLE 800 about finding it near The coast of Ras Al Khaimah is in poor condition due to the ingestion of plastic waste.

The turtle release was attended by key partners from government, academic and non-governmental institutions, as well as representatives from Yas Seaworld Research and Rescue Centre, who performed a CT scan on the hawksbill turtle at the start of its rehabilitation journey.

Barbara Lang-Linton, Aquarium Director at Burj Al Arab Jumeirah, said: “With so few turtles, we must help them preserve their species from extinction, and for this reason we strive to release adult sea turtles as soon as they recover and rehabilitate. We have released a group of turtles this season, and the satellite tracking software tells us that many of them have already headed to their nesting sites.

The data of the satellite tracking program run by the Dubai Turtle Rehabilitation Project shows the impact of the project on the number of turtles worldwide. Their main nesting sites are in India.

Previous data showed that green turtles are able to reach distant places in their migration, such as Thailand, which proves the effectiveness of the team’s efforts and confirms their success, and the importance of turtle rehabilitation and release efforts in preserving sea turtle numbers around the world.

Save 100 turtles annually

Since the establishment of the “Dubai Turtle Rehabilitation Project” in 2004, the “Jumeirah Group” has succeeded in caring for large numbers of sick or injured sea turtles in cooperation with the Dubai Wildlife Conservation Office. the Dubai Falcon Hospital; And the Central Laboratory for Veterinary Research. Statistics show that the rate of rescued turtles reached more than 100 turtles annually; The hawksbill turtles and green turtles are among the most prominent species of turtles that the project is keen to care for within its facilities, while the center also deals with loggerhead turtles and olive ridley turtles.

A female large green turtle is among the turtles that have been rehabilitated after being injured in a boat collision.