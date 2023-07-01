On Friday, 16 Mexican police officers who were kidnapped Tuesday in the southern state of Chiapas were released, state governor Rutilo Escandón announced.

“I want to announce to the people of Chiapas and Mexico that the 16 fellows who were kidnapped have been released this afternoon,” the governor said on Twitter.

Local TV channels broadcast live the reunion between the released detainees and their families.

Some of them showed signs of exhaustion, according to AFP correspondents.

“We thank President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, the Mexican Army, Navy, National Guard, prosecutors and police for their cooperation,” Escandon added on Twitter, without giving further details.

Since Wednesday, about a thousand state and federal security forces have participated in the rescue operations of the individuals who were kidnapped in Ocozukuutla when they were on a bus carrying them after their work.