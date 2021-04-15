A Dutch company announced that the crew of one of its ships destined for transporting chemicals had been released after being kidnapped by pirates off the coast of Benin more than a month ago.

De Poli Tankers expressed its pleasure “to announce the release of all 15 crew members of its vessel” David B “who were kidnapped in the waters of the Gulf of Guinea on March 11th.

“The sailors can safely return to their families in Eastern Europe and the Philippines and recover from this extremely frightening situation,” the company said in a statement.

The pirates took the ship’s crew hostage about 210 nautical miles (390 km) south of Cotonou, after they attacked the Malta-registered tanker.

Six crew members remained on the ship, which was sailing from Riga, the capital of Latvia, to Lagos, Nigeria.

Piracy for ransom is common in the Gulf of Guinea, the important waterway that stretches from Senegal to Angola, via Nigeria’s southwest coast.

The Gulf of Guinea recorded more than 95 percent of maritime piracy operations last year, or 130 out of 135 hijackings, according to the International Maritime Bureau, which monitors maritime security.