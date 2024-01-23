The new Tank 700Hi4-T SUV from Great Wall Motor will go on sale in China on January 30. The portal reported this on January 23 Autohome. It is expected that the price of cars from the first batch will be 500–550 thousand yuan (from 6.1 million rubles at the exchange rate at the time of publication).

According to the Chinese Ministry of Industry, the length of the new product is 5090 mm (or 5113 mm depending on the modification) with a wheelbase of 3000 mm, approach and departure angles are 32 and 33 degrees, respectively.

The Tank 700Hi4-T is equipped with a three-liter V6 with twin turbocharging (360 hp), a hybrid system and a nine-speed automatic transmission. The total power of the power plant reaches 523 hp. (850 Nm). All-wheel drive system – with locking center differential, front and rear differentials.

The SUV also received a rear hinged door and a spare tire box mounted on it. The cabin is equipped with a wide central multimedia system screen, a digital instrument panel and a head-up display.

In 2023, sales of the Great Wall Motor concern in Russia amounted to 138.5 thousand vehicles, which is four times higher than in 2022. The company announced this on January 19. Sales of Tank 300 and Tank 500 SUVs amounted to 13.9 thousand vehicles.

In Russia, sales of a new version of the Tank 500 Urban SUV with a seven-seat interior layout will begin on February 1. The cost of the car will be 6.3 million rubles, the Chinese automaker said.