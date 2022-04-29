Every year it is practically a tradition that at least two films from the cinematic universe of Marveland in 2022 we are seeing Dr. Strange 2, Thor: Love and Thunderas well as Black Panther 2. And although we still have a long way to go to 2023, the company decided to change release dates for next year’s major filming.

The sequel for Captain Marvelcall the marvels was contemplated to arrive in theaters next February 17, 2023Y Ant-Man 3: Quantumania he was going to see the light 28 of July of the same year. Nevertheless, Disney decided to make some changes, so now the roles have been reversed between the two jobs, without any delays or the like.

The reason behind this is a production issue, you have mentioned that Varietysince the third adaptation of Ant Man is much more advanced than Captain Marvel, that’s how the change came. The most concrete element is the photography part, a process that has already ended, and this part of the filming is by far one of the most important.

In the video game part, that could remind us of what happened with Splatoon 3 Y Xenoblade Chronicles 3which exchanged places for some reason, Nintendo He has not made it official but it is more than evident. The important thing for any entertainment medium is to get its products out to the public with as few errors as possible.

The release dates are as follows: Ant-Man 3: Quantumania on February 17 Y the marvels on July 28, 2023.

editor’s note: Undoubtedly a pity that they have to change dates, especially for those who wanted to see one film before the other. It’s better that they weren’t delayed, though, and they’re still going, as the MCU just keeps getting better with every sternum that hits theaters.

Via: IGN