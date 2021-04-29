The new film adaptation of the Resident Evil franchise has been receiving a lot of information over the last few weeks. Between her, we have not only been able to see images of some of the protagonists of the film, but the last news we had was revealing their synopsis and the release date of it.

Although at first it was thought that the Resident Evil reboot would arrive in the month of September, the production suffered a slight delay, and will be released in the United States on November 25. However, the Spanish public will have to wait more than a month to see the movie.

The release date of the Resident Evil film in Spain is delayed

Thanks to the people of Abandonmoviez we have been able to know that the release date of the Resident Evil movie will suffer an important delay in Spain with respect to American lands, being the December 30 the day in which the film directed by Jogannes Roberts will be available in theaters of our country.

The Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City movie will be very faithful to the video game, according to the Wesker actor

As for the film, the synopsis of the film states the following: “Once the home of the Umbrella Corporation, the pharmaceutical giant, is now a decaying Midwestern town. The company’s march devastated the city … threatened by an evil that lurks beneath the surface. When that evil is released, the citizens change forever. And a small group of survivors must collaborate to uncover the truth behind Umbrella and make it through the night. “

The Resident Evil reboot will feature actors such as Kaya Scodelario as Claire Redfield, Avan Jogia as Leon Kennedy or Robbie Ammell as Chris Redfield.