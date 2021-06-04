A little over a month ago, Electronic Arts announced that it was working on a next-gen version of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. which would be released during the summer. This game set in the Star Wars saga, and with a gameplay reminiscent of a mix between Sekiro and Uncharted, has been successful both critically and in sales, so it is not surprising that EA wanted to boost their sales with this update.

The release date of the new generation version of Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order would have been leaked today, thanks to Mediamarkt, who have listed the release date of this new version this same June 11.

Xbox Series X | S version of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order announced

This information matches with that filtered by the European PEGI classification system, which listed the same departure date that Mediamarkt mentions, this June 11. The fact that both sources have reported the same date gives credibility to the possible release of this update for next Friday, so its announcement could be imminent.

However, it is important to note that a different leak, in this case by some Brazilian video game stores, cited a different date, June 26. Although it is most likely that the date in these stores was a placeholder (simply an arbitrary date), it is important to note that these dates may not be correct, in the absence of an official announcement.

We remind you that this update of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order will be totally free for users who already own the game, so the only thing left is to wait for it to be finally released. We will keep you informed of any new news in this regard.