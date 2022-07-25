One of the most liked tactical RPG sagas in the world is Tactics Ogrewho was born in nineteen ninety five and for a while has not released a new installment, either in PS4, Xbox One Y pc. However, it seems that this lethargy of the franchise will end soon, this thanks to a new leak that indicates the arrival of an installment not yet revealed.

As has been known since June, the title will bear the name of Tactics Ogre: Reborna remastering of the first adventure to be released in PS4 Y PS5. The technical sheet of the video game was even revealed in the official store of Sonyso it is a matter of time for its official revelation, indicating that the release date is the next November 11th.

Here are some leaked screenshots:

You can check some of the card with game characteristics here:

This product entitles you to download both the digital PS4 version and the digital PS5™ version of this game. Tactics Ogre, the crown jewel of the tactical RPG genre, is reborn! – A tactical RPG depicting the fight for control of the Valerian Isles. – Your choices affect how the story unfolds, and even how it ends, with a gameplay system that allows for multiple paths through the game and multiple endings. The story takes place through the eyes of a young man named Denam. The decisions he makes will alter the fate of those around him and change the course of Valeria’s history. – Fight in pitched tactical battles on 3D battlefields. Completely revamped AI allows enemies to adapt their tactics to the situation, providing a battle system that always keeps you thinking and never gets old. – The class-wide level management system used in Tactics Ogre (2010) has changed to a unit-by-unit level system. Build theories your way through endless combinations of classes, gear, abilities, and magic. – Enjoy numerous gameplay improvements, such as faster battle pacing, auto-save, and a complete overhaul of controls and UI to make getting into the game easier than ever. – Unparalleled character detail and backgrounds from the original Tactics Ogre (1995) have been painstakingly recreated in high definition. – The cutscenes are fully voiced in English and Japanese, and all the music has been re-recorded with live performances! Voiceovers breathe new life into the complex motivations of the characters that make up the shifting factions and political alliances of this epic story. – When you progress far enough through the game, you unlock the World Tarot, allowing you to travel back in history with the power of your forces intact; an incredibly useful feature in a game where your choices have a huge impact on how the story unfolds. If you’re wondering what a different choice would have led to, now you can find out! – Traveling back is not limited to the story; Chariot Tarot allows you to go back up to a certain number of moves during battle. In a game of tactical battles where a single mistake can mean the difference between victory and defeat, you can play without worrying about getting cornered. – Enjoy a wealth of end-game content, such as the 100-level Palace of the Dead.

Square Enix He hasn’t come out to say anything about it yet. But chances are they’ll reveal the game to us at some point. State of Playit is suspected that it will reach all platforms.

Via: Eurogamer