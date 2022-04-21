They’re going to regret that at Codemasters in 100 years. The new F1 2022 will be called from now on F1 22. Moreover, it has now become an EA Sports game as Codemasters has been swallowed by the gaming giant. The release date for F1 22 is set for July 1, 2022. That is the Friday before the GP of Great Britain, for the enthusiasts.

In addition to the new cars and the Miami circuit, there is something new called ‘F1 Life’. The creators put it this way: “Players are drawn into the glamorous world of Formula 1 here, entering a virtual hub to shine with their collection of supercars, clothing and accessories – all unlocked through gameplay, the Podium Pass and a revamped in-game store.’

‘In addition to changes from the real Formula 1 world, we have the physics updated to implement new aerodynamics rules, and tweaked the tire model to make the car feel even more real to drive. In addition, players can expect new and revamped tracks, Adaptive AI, F1 Life and expanded gameplay options. There has never been a better time to get behind the wheel and experience a day in the life of a Formula 1 driver,” said Lee Mathers, Creative Director at Codemasters