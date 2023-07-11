The film based on Bulgakov’s novel “The Master and Margarita” will be released in cinemas in January 2024

The film “The Master and Margarita” based on the novel by writer Mikhail Bulgakov will be released on January 25, 2024. This is stated on the page in “In contact with» Distributor «Atmosfera kino».

The events in the film take place in Moscow in the 1930s. The famous and talented writer found himself at the center of a scandal and finally turned into an outcast, his colleagues turned away from him. However, he soon meets a woman named Margarita and takes up a new novel. The main character of his book is Woland. The familiar foreigner became the prototype.

The writer was so immersed in the creative process that he stopped noticing where is reality and where is fiction. In the film, the actor Yevgeny Tsyganov played the Master, and Yulia Snigir played Margarita. The role of Woland was played by the German actor from the Hollywood movie “Inglourious Basterds” – August Diehl. The film was directed by Mikhail Lokshin.

Initially, the film project was known as Woland. However, in the spring it was decided to change the name of the tape.

In 2022, the most popular book from the school curriculum among Russians was named – the novel “The Master and Margarita” by Mikhail Bulgakov. It was noted that during the year books were sold for 9.1 million rubles. The second place in the ranking of the most popular works was taken by the novel “Crime and Punishment” by Fyodor Dostoevsky, and the third – by the epic “War and Peace” by Leo Tolstoy.