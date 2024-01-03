Prime Video is a platform that little by little has been developing a certain degree of reputation, as its original productions are becoming more and more frequent, proof of this is the series of Invisible and also The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power. For its part, the one that has captivated fans the most is The Boyswith three active seasons, a spinoff, as well as a fourth more batch of episodes ready to delight the eyes within the following months.

Speaking of this, recently the account of instagram of Prime Video in Brazil made a mistake that could prove fatal, given that they have revealed the possible exact release date for more chapters, a publication that was deleted practically minutes after realizing the error. And as mentioned, it will be next June 13th when fans reserve their television to see great characters like the now beloved come back into action. homelander.

This is the synopsis of the series:

The world is on the brink of the abyss. Victoria Neuman is closer than ever to the Oval Office and under the muscular thumb of Homelander, who is consolidating her power. Butcher, who only has a few months to live, has lost Becca's son and his job as leader of The Boys. The rest of the team is fed up with his lies. With the stakes higher than ever, they have to find a way to work together and save the world before it's too late. Starring Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit and Cameron Crovetti, and welcoming Susan Heyward, Valorie Curry and Jeffrey Dean Morgan, The Boys Season 4 premieres in 2024.

In case you haven't seen any of The Boys in advance, remember that you can watch all the episodes in Prime Video.

Via: 3DJ

Editor's note: I have seen people who are very passionate about this series, characters with superhuman powers, but until now I have not had the intention of watching its episodes. I may decide to do a marathon at some point this year to see if it's really that good.