The film “Barbie” will be released in Russian cinemas on Saturday, September 16. The premiere poster appeared on site “Rainbow Cinema”. At the same time, the premiere in the cinemas of the country was supposed to take place on September 9.

The premiere of the film “Oppenheimer” directed by Christopher Nolan is scheduled for next Thursday, September 7, as follows from the poster on the site.

IN TelegramThe Kinopoisk channel has received information that both of these films will be released on Sunday, September 2. However, it is not known which versions of these films will be shown on the screens.

Previously reportedthat the Ministry of Culture of the Russian Federation criticized the films “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” for the lack of traditional values.