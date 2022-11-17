This year has been full of surprises in terms of video game announcements, this includes titles like Fire Emblem Engage, Resident Evil 4 Remake, Need for Speed ​​Unbound among many others. However, one of those that surely had the most impact was the revelation of tekken 8, next installment of the great fighting franchise owned by bandai namco.

And although the announcement is there, the release date has not had any update, or at least that is what was thought recently. As reported by insiders Gaming , bandai namco recently stated on a new call with investors that tekken 8 could be released sometime in 2023which could occur in the fiscal year.

This means that the launch would be the April 1, 2023being the last date the March 31, 2024. At the same time, it would arrive to compete directly with the rival franchise created by CapcomStreet Fightersince it will also soon launch its sixth official video game.

Something worth mentioning regarding the launch is that it is totally aimed at the new generation, that means that it will only be released on new consoles like PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. This can give you an advantage, since in the case of Street Fighter VIwill also reach ps4and that can be key to demonstrating much more technology.

For now, we will have to wait for some official announcement from bandai namco.

Via: comic book

Editor’s note: Hopefully Tekken 8 makes an appearance, so we could consider 2023 as one of the years with the most promising games. To make it easy, Zelda: Tiers of The Kingdom, Spider-Man 2, Starfield, among other great ones, will be arriving.